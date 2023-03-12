WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Youngstown, OH 3/11/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders

* Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler. Morgan put Baszler through a table to get the pinfall.

* Santos Escobar defeated The Miz

* Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus defeated Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso & Solo Sikoa. Sami Zayn’s assistance allowed Mysterio to get the 619 and the pinfall.

* The Imperium defeated Legado del Fantasma w/Zelina Vega

* Bianca Belair, Candice LaRae & Asuka defeated Damage Control (Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai)

* WWE U.S. Title Match: Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins