WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Youngstown, OH 3/11/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, OH, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:
* Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders
* Street Fight: Liv Morgan defeated Shayna Baszler. Morgan put Baszler through a table to get the pinfall.
* Santos Escobar defeated The Miz
* Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre & Sheamus defeated Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso & Solo Sikoa. Sami Zayn’s assistance allowed Mysterio to get the 619 and the pinfall.
* The Imperium defeated Legado del Fantasma w/Zelina Vega
* Bianca Belair, Candice LaRae & Asuka defeated Damage Control (Bayley, Io Sky & Dakota Kai)
* WWE U.S. Title Match: Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins
