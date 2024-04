It seems that WWE has released another talent in a matter of a few days as NXT star Guru Raaj can now be seen in the alumni section of the company’s official roster page.

Raaj, who was one of the few talents who was brought in by the company to help expand its audience in India, has not competed in NXT since November of 2022 when he lost to SCRYPTS in under two minutes on television. Raaj is well known for his match against Finn Balor at the Superstar Spectacle event back in 2021.