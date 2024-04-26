Booker T On Roxanne Perez: “She Is Truly A Prodigy”

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke with Mojo Rawley for TMZ Sports on a number of topics including WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s current spot in the company and how she is truly a prodigy.

Booker T said, “She’s truly the prodigy. She started with me when she was 16 years old, and she said when she was a little girl, she was 13 years old, she dreamt of being the Reality of Wrestling champion. And look at her now. Two-time NXT champion, Breakout tournament Winner as well, Iron Survivor. She’s done so much at 22 years old, she could retire now and she have a legacy, she really would. But she’s got so much more to go. She’s, like you say, a two-time NXT Women’s Champion in this transition that she’s made as of late. I’m pleasantly surprised.”

On Perez’s heel turn:

“I know a lot of people may may not feel the same way, but I talk to Roxanne, just like I talk to all these young people, you know it’s not about being friends, it’s not about being buddies. You you can do that later on in life when it’s all over with, when you guys go and sign autographs at conventions and stuff like that. But right now it’s about competition, it’s about going out there and being the best and winning by any means necessary. That’s what Roxanne Perez is doing right now. I’m loving it.”

You can check out Booker T’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)