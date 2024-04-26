WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Cody Rhodes Needs His Own Mr. T To Rival Him

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes needs his own Mr. T (Clubber Lang in Rocky III) to rival him.

Ray said, “Cody Rhodes needs his Mr. T to show up. Yes, Cody’s got a lot of goodwill … but they’re not going to be getting the same level of story or intensity that they got with Roman and The Rock. So it’s going to be very easy for Cody to fall into these ten fights like Rocky Balboa had — yeah, you’re the number one contender, big deal. Nobody poses a credible threat. I want to know who’s Cody’s legitimate, credible threat. As a matter of fact, I would’ve liked to have seen him in the ring with that legitimate, credible threat already. I don’t like this little bit of a lull. I think Cody is cooling a bit.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.