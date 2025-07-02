John Cena Addresses Presidential Run Speculation

While some of his peers—like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson—have teased potential political aspirations, John Cena has made it crystal clear that fans shouldn’t expect him to follow the same path.

In a recent interview with On Demand Entertainment, the 17-time world champion and current Undisputed WWE Champion was asked whether he would ever consider running for President of the United States. His response was as direct as it gets: “Not a chance.”

The question comes amid the release of Cena’s latest film, Heads of State, in which he portrays none other than the President himself. While the role may have sparked some fan speculation, Cena’s answer definitively puts those rumors to rest.

Currently in what he has described as the final chapter of his in-ring career, Cena remains focused on wrapping up his WWE run and expanding his resume in Hollywood. With major film projects underway and high-profile WWE appearances continuing, Cena shows no signs of slowing down—just not on the campaign trail.