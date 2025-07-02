WWE Personality On Goldberg: “Anybody Complaining Can Just Shut The Hell Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T isn’t holding back when it comes to defending Bill Goldberg’s upcoming World Heavyweight Championship match against GUNTHER, set for July 12 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta—a bout billed as Goldberg’s final match.

Speaking on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker addressed criticism from some wrestling veterans and fans who questioned why the 58-year-old Goldberg was being granted a high-profile main event title shot.

“I want to reach out to all the guys of that era of Goldberg… the guys that are complaining,” Booker said. “Why does Goldberg get the shot? Why is he in this match? Because it’s the same damn thing your ass would’ve done if WWE called you to be in a final match with GUNTHER in a prime-time spot. That’s why.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer then issued a blunt message to the detractors.

“Anybody out there complaining can just shut the hell up. Seriously. I know if they would’ve called me, I would’ve done it. And I know just about anybody in that position, able to walk to that ring, would’ve done it too.”

Booker also directed comments toward younger talent who may be critical of the booking.

“To the young guys who may have a problem with it—you better hope, wish, and pray that one day you’re of the caliber of a Goldberg. That the company believes you still bring that much to the table, even at that age, and wants to give you one more moment to give to the fans. And trust me, guys—time flies.”

Goldberg vs. GUNTHER will mark a generational showdown between the legendary powerhouse and WWE’s reigning dominant champion, in what promises to be a memorable farewell on Goldberg’s home turf.



