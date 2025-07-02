Roman Reigns Welcomes Sixth Child During WWE Hiatus

While Roman Reigns remains absent from WWE programming, “The Tribal Chief” has been celebrating a major milestone in his personal life. According to a recent report during a WrestleVotes Q&A session, Reigns and his wife, Galina Becker, have quietly welcomed their newest child into the world.

“By the way, congratulations to Roman Reigns. He just had another baby. Good stuff there,” said host Joe Lowry during the segment.

This marks the sixth child for Reigns and Becker, who have been married since 2014 after meeting during their time at Georgia Tech. The couple shares a daughter, Joelle, born in 2007, twin sons born in 2016, and another set of twin boys welcomed in 2020. As has been typical for the notoriously private family, details about their newest addition have not been made public.

Reigns has been off WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania 41, following a dramatic post-match attack by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, recent backstage reports indicate that Reigns’ name has surfaced again in creative discussions, hinting that his long-anticipated return may be drawing closer.

