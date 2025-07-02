New Photo Of Brock Lesnar Looking Jacked Amid WWE Hiatus

Brock Lesnar may be off WWE television, but “The Beast Incarnate” hasn’t let time away from the ring affect his trademark intensity. A new photo circulating on social media shows the former WWE and UFC Champion in peak physical condition, posing with a fan at a gym earlier this week.

Lesnar has been absent from WWE programming since his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where he suffered a loss but displayed rare sportsmanship by raising Rhodes’ hand after the bout. Since then, Lesnar’s WWE future has remained unclear.

His name briefly surfaced earlier this year in the high-profile Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon. Though Lesnar was ultimately removed from the case documents, WWE has kept him off television while legal proceedings continue to unfold.

Despite the quiet absence, Lesnar has made a handful of public appearances in 2025. He was previously spotted at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas, in February. When asked by a fan about a possible WWE return, Lesnar simply said, “We’ll see,” leaving the door open for speculation.

Now, with this latest gym sighting showcasing Lesnar’s massive frame and elite conditioning, it’s clear that he’s staying ready. Whether or not WWE brings him back soon, the former champion looks more than capable of stepping back into the spotlight at a moment’s notice.

