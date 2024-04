WWE stars and real-life couple Raymond Rowe (Erik) and Sarah Rowe (Valhalla) have announced on their Instagram that they are expecting their second child, which they revealed will be a boy. It was also announced that their son will be born in November.

Erik is currently out of in-ring action due to an injury and there is no word yet on when exactly he will be able to make his return.

You can check out the post below.