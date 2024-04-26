WWE Files To Trademark A Brand-New Term

WWE filed to trademark the term “MFT” with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) on Friday, April 19th for entertainment services as well as fan club services.

There is no word yet on where and when WWE will use the term “MFT,” but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

You can check out the full description below:

“G & S: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”