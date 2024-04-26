How Much TKO CEO Ari Emanuel And TKO COO Mark Shapiro Are Making

Deadline.com reports that TKO CEO Ari Emanuel made a total of $65 million this past September, which included $911,000 base salary, a cash bonus of $24 million, and stock awards that were valued at $40 million.

The report also noted that TKO COO Mark Shapiro made a total of $16 million this past year.

These figures would come from a proxy statement put out by TKO. TKO Group Holdings Inc. is an American media conglomerate created by Endeavor as part of a merger between WWE and Zuffa, the parent company of the UFC.