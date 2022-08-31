Drew McIntyre Revives “Broken Dreams” Theme Music Ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre has hinted at the possibility of bringing back the “Broken Themes” entrance theme that he used in the early stages of his career with WWE.

The theme was used during his time on SmackDown when he was being pushed as the “Chosen One,” and many fans have been calling for him to use it once again.

McIntyre stated recently to Quetzalli Bulnes on WWE Espanol’s “El Brunch de WWE” that he and others have discussed the possibility of bringing back the song for a major match, and that he has his “fingers crossed” that this will happen.

McIntyre posted a video of himself training for his big match with Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and the song “Broken Dreams” is playing in the background of the video, as can be seen in the clip below.

This would be one of, if not the biggest match of McIntyre’s career, so it would make sense for him to use the theme song at Clash at the Castle on Saturday in Cardiff, Wales.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out McIntyre’s video below: