Dumpster Match and More Revealed for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

The AEW Dynamite from Columbus, Ohio on Wednesday has a number of new bouts announced.

Chris Jericho will face ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta at Dynamite in an attempt to win the interim AEW world championship. If Yuta wins in the match, he will take Jericho’s position in the match against Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at the Quake at the Lake edition of AEW Dynamite on August 10 in Minneapolis, turning the event into a match between Blackpool Combat Club members.

ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli expressed gratitude to the fans during his interview with Tony Schiavone on Friday night’s Fight for The Fallen episode of AEW Rampage. Yuta, a fellow BCC member, was introduced by Claudio before Jericho, who was providing commentary, interrupted and started talking about sports entertainment before Yuta told him to shut up. They argued back and forth over who would win in a match, but Yuta rejected Jericho’s challenge. The leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society then offered Yuta a shot at the Quake at The Lake championship, and Yuta agreed.

Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta defeated Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt in the opening match of Friday’s Rampage special after Dutt was pinned. After the bout, Singh beat the Best Friends, and Lethal used the Lethal Injection to take out Cassidy. Wardlow, the AEW TNT Champion, made the save and forced the heels to retreat.

Cassidy vs. Lethal was next announced by AEW for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club feud will also be continued at Dynamite as the two teams square off in a Dumpster Match.

It was announced that Powerhouse Hobbs will compete on Dynamite, but no opponent was revealed. Hobbs’ first match following last Wednesday’s turn on Ricky Starks will be this one.

Here is the updated line-up for Wednesday's AEW Dynamite from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus:

– The Undisputed Elite returns

– Christian Cage vs. Matt Hardy

– Toni Storm and AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter

– Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

– Powerhouse Hobbs vs. opponent to be announced

– Dumpster Match: The Acclaimed vs. The Gunn Club

– ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta vs. Chris Jericho. If Yuta wins, he will replace Jericho in the match with Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at Quake at The Lake on August 10