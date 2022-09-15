Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn in New Action Movie, Watch the Trailer

AEW stars Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn are going to be in a movie that was written and directed by Brett Bentman.

It is expected that “Missing Persons” will be made available for purchase in time for the upcoming winter holiday season. According to the synopsis for the movie, “Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist.”

The character that Rhodes plays is named Nate, and Billy plays a character named Arturo. Austin is also a character played by Gunn’s younger brother.

The cast of “Missing Persons” also includes Christy Tate, Robert Keith, Thom Hallum, Tom Zembrod, Monica Perez, and Tiffany McDonald. Garry Nation also makes an appearance. B22 Films and ITN Studios are producing the action film, which was written by Bentman and Jason Walter Vaile.

Bentman previously collaborated with WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, Dean Cain, and Eric Roberts on the 2019 film “90 Feet From Home” and the 2020 film “Copper Bill” with Rhodes.

Rhodes, Gunn, and Hallum are featured on the promotional poster for the movie, which can be seen below. Additionally, the trailer can also be seen below:

Missing Persons Teaser Trailer.mp4 from B22 Films on Vimeo.