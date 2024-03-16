Dustin Rhodes Reacts To The Notion That He’s Underrated

AEW star “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and responded to the notion that people say he is underrated, instead Rhodes says he is underappreciated.

Rhodes wrote, “A lot of people say I’m underrated… I disagree. I am however, under appreciated. Look, my body of work is fantastic and I will never bitch about anything that I have or have not accomplished. Great career, great worker, great entertainer…..end of story. I love my fans as they have been beside me since day one. Try not to look at the past or the future, try and live in the moment and appreciate all that you have. I am rich with passion. ❤️yall”

