Early Estimate On Pay Per View Buys For AEW All In London 2023

AEW’s All In pay-per-view event took place this past Sunday from London, England, at Wembley Stadium, making it the promotion’s biggest event to date.

The event, which featured MJF retaining the World Heavyweight Title over Adam Cole, drew over 80,000 people and grossed more than $10 million at the box office.

Dave Meltzer provided some insight into the current estimates for how the show performed on pay-per-view (Bleacher Report, FITE TV, traditional cable providers, and other platforms) in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

The show is the most purchased AEW PPV event of 2023 and the largest since last year’s Double or Nothing, with projections putting it between second and fourth among AEW’s biggest PPV events.

This is impressive for any show, but especially for this one because it aired in the early morning/afternoon in the United States, which has historically resulted in lower buys. In addition, many of AEW’s usual European buyers were likely present.

Meltzer added that current estimates are 20% to 30% higher than recent shows, implying 168,000 to 184,000 buys.

Television buys increased 31.5% from the Thursday following Forbidden Door in June. If All In is anything like Forbidden Door’s streaming purchases, it will be closer to 184,000.