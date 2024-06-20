Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW will be holding their Forbidden Door PPV Event on Sunday, June 30th from the UBS Arena in Elmont, Queens, New York, with AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland defending his title against “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm putting her championship on the line against Mina Shirakawa.

Early betting odds for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door has been revealed, with all the current champions as the clear favorite to retain their titles against their opponents.

The PPV will also see a Title vs. Title Match between AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné and NJPW Strong Womens Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

You can check out the early betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match:

– Swerve Strickland (c) -800 (1/8) vs. “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay +425 (17/4)

AEW Womens World Championship Match:

– “Timeless” Toni Storm (c) -1500 (1/15) vs. Mina Shirakawa +600 (6/1)

AEW TBS And NJPW Strong Womens Championship Match:

– AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné -2000 (1/20) vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer +700 (7/1)