Early Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door 2024

The opening betting odds for the matches at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door have been released ahead of this Sunday’s show at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

Swerve Strickland, the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, will face Will Ospreay in the main event. Other bouts confirmed so far include AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Mina Shirakawa, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title match, and a ladder match for the vacant TNT Championship after Adam Copeland broke his leg while jumping off a steel cage at Double or Nothing.

Only three matches’ lines have been revealed. These odds show the favorite as a (-) with the smallest number, and the underdog as a (+) with the larger number. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

AEW TBS & Strong Women´s Championship Match

Mercedes Mone © -2000 vs. Stephanie Vaquer (c) +700

AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Toni Storm (c) -1500 vs. Mina Shirakawa +600

AEW World Championship Match

Swerve Strickland (c) -800 vs. Will Ospreay +425