EC3, Good Brothers, Eric Young Appear At Impact Slammiversary (Videos)

Eddie Edwards won the Impact World Title in a fatal five-way match in the main event of the Slammiversary PPV. Rich Swann and the returning Eric Young were the mystery participants.

After the match, Edwards was attacked by Mad Man Fulton and Ace Austin. The Good Brothers made the save and drank beers with Edwards.

As the show was going off the air, there was a brief promo from EC3.

Eric Young becomes first pro wrestler to not fight with security after being ejected#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/amV5qnS9Mx — GIFSkull IV – Fire @Jack Dorsey, Antitrust ASAP (@GifSkullIV) July 19, 2020