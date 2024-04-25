Video: Jack Perry Joins The Elite, Viciously Attacks Tony Khan On AEW Dynamite

The Elite are stronger than ever.

On the post-AEW Dynasty 2024 episode of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, the show kicked off with “The Scapegoat” Jack Perry arriving to the building with The Elite trio of Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks.

During the show, we learned that AEW President Tony Khan had agreed to meet with Jack Perry live in the ring tonight.

In the main event segment of the show, Jack Perry came to the ring and spoke about making many memories in Jacksonville, FL. He then asked AEW President Tony Khan to join him in the ring. He tells him five years ago they started something that changed the world. He tells him he apologizes and they shake hands.

Perry then turns and drills Khan with a punch that decks him. The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada come down from the back and look concerned for Khan, and confused / upset at Perry for what he did.

They crouch down to help Khan up, stopping half-way for an EVP Trigger tease that drew gasps from the crowd, but ultimately helped him back to his feet. Jackson then hoisted him upside down as his brother climbed the ropes and the two hit a Meltzer Driver to lay out the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling in the middle of the ring.

The new-and-improved version of The Elite, with the added Jack Perry, stood tall over a laid out Tony Khan as wrestlers from the backstage area, and even Tony Khan’s father, came out to check on him as the show went off the air.

