EC3 Issues Statement in Response to Cocaine Accusations by Velveteen Dream

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star EC3 has asserted that Velveteen Dream once attempted to film people without their consent while they were in the bathroom during a party.

In a video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, Dream, real name Patrick Clark, responded to EC3. The following is what Dream had to say: “You throw this dirt on my name saying that I tried to record you in your bathroom. Let’s be honest, Mike, you’re leaving out a lot of details. What were we doing that night, Mike? What type of powder was on the table, Mike?”

In response to comments made by Dream, EC3 issued the following statement to PWInsider.com:

“In life, I forgive everyone for everything that has been done to me.

I personally have never failed a drug test from any employer, nor been arrested for drug usage, paraphernalia, assault, battery, or any inappropriate behavior.

My forgiveness includes Patrick Clark for setting up a video recording device in the bathroom of my home.

As far as any other accusations and allegations against him, I hope that he finds the help he needs.”

-ec3