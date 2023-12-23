Eddie Edwards Reveals He Re-Signed With TNA Several Months Before His Contract Expired

TNA/IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Steve Fall on a number of topics including when he knew tthe company had plans to bring the TNA name back.

“You know, I had an inkling maybe a few weeks before, you know, a couple of weeks before but it was never confirmed one way or another. {In] the wrestling world, you live in rumors. Until you see it you don’t believe it. That’s always been the line. So, you know, I think it had been talked about between some of the wrestlers and stuff like that where some are for it and stuff like that. So there’s always an inkling, but to see it actually unfold the way it was, it was mind blowing. It was chills galore.”

His goals for 2024:

Edwards said, “The fact that TNA is back, you know, we talked about that nostalgia aspect of it. I think it’s a chance for us to reintroduce TNA to fans that maybe we lost along the way. There’s been some ups and downs in our company, professional wrestling. Maybe some fans stopped watching, but I think it’s our chance to say alright, this is the new TNA, this is what we are now and to show the casual fans or people who may just give us a chance by tuning in because it’s TNA. Like no, this is worth sticking around for. This is what we’re doing now. And I think at Hard To Kill, it’s gonna be the perfect time, the perfect opportunity to show this is who we are, this is what we do. And this is just the beginning because I think 2024 is going to be a big year. You know, some more international tours, a little bit more traveling, some more events. I think this is just the start.”

If it was a hard decision to re-sign with TNA:

“No, no, no, no at all. Honestly, my contract isn’t even up until the end of February. And we talked about it, Scott brought it up. And it was a pretty quick discussion for me and him as well. And I don’t think it’s any secret that this is, I’ve been here for 10 years. So this is the place that I consider my home, and I want to be. I don’t want to be anywhere else. So my goal is to be here until my wheels and limbs start falling. That’s the goal. And the good thing is, I can say that I’m comfortable with saying that because of the way that the company has treated me. The way the front office has treated me. And the way that our locker room is. If anybody who’s ever around our locker room [and] you want to see our true locker room, it’s after shows. It’s when people are together hanging out, not because they have to. But because we all like each other, we all want to be in the same area. And that’s the atmosphere that I think is untouchable for us. And I think you can see it in the ring [and in] the product that we put out there. You can see the sense of the term that’s overused — family. But you can see that, that feeling that we have in the back for each other.”

If Kazuchika Okada would be welcomed in the TNA locker room as Okada’s first time in the company wasn’t the best:

“I mean, I think without a doubt. You look at everything that he’s accomplished in Japan, and the fact that he’s coming back, I think it’s the first time back since 2011. I think everybody knows that there were issues in the past between him and TNA. And the fact that he’s coming back now shows, I think, the faith that he has in the company. I think, of course, the locker room itself will welcome him. And I think we’re very welcoming as a whole. As long as you want to be here. You know what I mean? As long as you want to come in and nobody’s forcing you to do it. You want to come in and you want to experience what the locker rooms like and what our shows are like and I think Vegas is going to be the perfect opportunity for Okada to see [that] okay, this is this is different than it was back then. I think that’s kind of all he needs then who knows what happens from there you know, and wrestling you never say never so we’ll see but I’m really looking forward to that match.”

