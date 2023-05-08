Eddie Kingston Set For Surgery This Week, Update On His In-Ring Return

Eddie Kingston will have surgery this week.

Kingston hasn’t wrestled since losing to ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli on March 31 at ROH Supercard of Honor. He then revealed on the April 13 ROH TV show that he had been dealing with an injury since September 2022, which he had only recently discovered was a hernia. He went on to say that his hernia was acting up “really bad,” and that he would most likely need surgery, crediting Castagnoli for beating him so badly that his hernia ended up acting up so badly that he couldn’t sleep after their Supercard of Honor match.

Kingston made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s ROH TV tapings and announced that he will have hernia surgery on Tuesday, May 9. According to Kingston, this will be a minor operation.

Kingston stated that he hopes to be back in the ring in 6 weeks, which would put him in late June or early July.

Full ROH TV spoilers from Sunday’s tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL can be found by clicking here.

Kingston has been working for ROH since “quitting” AEW in an early March angle. During the aforementioned April 13 promo, he confirmed that he is still under contract with AEW. Because of the injury, Kingston was forced to withdraw from the NJPW Collision pay-per-view on April 16 in Philadelphia. Orange Cassidy, the AEW International Champion, took Kingston’s place in the match against Gabriel Kidd.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.