Spoilers: ROH TV Taping Results From 5/7/2023

Ring of Honor held two taping sessions at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL on Sunday night.

The following are the results of the TV tapings:

* ROH owner Tony Khan came out early on in the tapings and mentioned that they were taping out of order today

* ROH Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe defeated JD Drake

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated Serpentico in a Proving Ground Match

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix defeated Gringo Logo

* Kiera Hogan defeated VertVixen. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena watched the match from the stage and from at ringside. After the match, Hogan and Athena had words

* IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team & NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champion Kyle Fletcher defeated AR Fox

* The Iron Savages (Boulder, Bronson) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth)

* Willow Nightingale defeated Hyan

* The Kingdom (Matt Bennett, Matt Taven) defeated Willie Mark and Ninja Mack

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) defeated Lucky Ali, Adam Priest and Victor Gentleman

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Dream Girl Ellie

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal

* ROH World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M defeated Slim J

* Skye Blue defeated Miranda Alize

* Rocky Romero defeated Titus Alexander

* The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch) and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order defeated LSG, Vary Morales and Marcus Kross. Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno came out during the match and they couldn’t believe Grayson was teaming with The Righteous. After the match, The Righteous taunted Reynolds, Silver and Uno while Grayson watched. The Righteous then left and Grayson followed them

* Shane Taylor defeated Tracy Williams

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Promise Braxton in a Proving Ground Match. After the match, Athena went to attack Braxton but Kiera Hogan made the save, laying Athena out on the title belt. Hogan raised the title in the air, then left

* Dralistico defeated Tony Deppen

* Ashley D’Amboise defeated Danielle Kamela

* Action Andretti and Darius Martin defeated Cole Karter and Zack Clayton

* Blake Christian defeated Nick Comoroto

* Diamante defeated Trish Adora

* AR Fox defeated Anthony Henry. After the match, Shane Taylor came out and joined up with Henry and JD Drake to triple team Fox. AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR then made the save to a big pop, forcing Taylor, Drake and Henry to retreat. Eddie Kingston’s music then hit to another big pop, and he chased them back into the ring for a beatdown. Kingston and FTR cut babyface promos to the crowd. Kingston announced that he is undergoing minor hernia surgery this Tuesday and hopes to be back in 6 weeks