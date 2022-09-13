Edge Written Off WWE TV on RAW?

It appears that a top star will be off television for some time after what transpired in the closing moments of RAW.

Edge faced off against Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday’s episode. Despite Rey Mysterio’s pleas earlier in the show, Edge proceeded with the match.

Rey ran into the ring toward the end of the match to beg Edge not to spear his son. The Judgment Day then attacked Edge and was taken out by several chairs to the leg from Dominik and a Coup de Grace from Balor. Jimmy Smith immediately stated that Edge’s leg appeared to be broken.

Since these types of attacks are typically carried out to give someone time off, the angle came across as a way to write Edge off television. Since Edge doesn’t work a regular schedule, the storyline might continue after he takes a few weeks or months off.

Click here for complete WWE RAW results. Here are some highlights from the main event: