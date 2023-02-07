Eight Matches Confirmed for AEW Dark; Former WWE and MLW Star to Debut

For tonight’s AEW Dark episode, eight matches have been announced.

EJ Nduka, a former WWE and MLW star, makes his AEW debut tonight against Konosuke Takeshita, who is preparing to face AEW World Champion MJF in a World Title Eliminator Match on Wednesday’s Championship Fight Night edition of AEW Dynamite.

Rush will also face Aiden Park in preparation for his match against Bryan Danielson on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Tonight’s show will feature one tag team match, with The Outrunners continuing their AEW run. There will also be only one women’s division match tonight, featuring Kiera Hogan.

These Dark matches were filmed on January 28 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. Spoilers from the tapings can be found by clicking here.

The following is the complete lineup for tonight:

* Kiera Hogan vs. Megan Meyers

* Blake Christian vs. Serpentico

* Rico Gonzalez vs. Baliyan Akki

* Dalton Castle vs. Dante Casanova

* Rush vs. Aiden Park

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. EJ Nduka

* Mascara Dorada vs. Slim J

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd, Truth Magnum) vs. Logan Cruz and Tyshaun Perez

Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.