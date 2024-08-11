EJ Nduka Breaks Up Fight On A Plane

ROH star EJ Nduka took to his official Twitter (X) account and revealed that he recently broke up a fight on a plane and a flight attendant came up to him and thanked him moments later.

Nduka said, “I just broke up a fight in the plane. Flight attendant later came up to me and thanked me. She said “Thank you for calmly descaling that situation because I couldn’t have done anything.” She said “you literally could have grabbed them both by their hands and thrown them.”

