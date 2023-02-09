El Paso Declares AEW Day, and Vickie Guerrero Named Honorary Ambassador

Earlier this week, the city of El Paso, Texas declared February 6 to be All Elite Wrestling Day.

Vickie Guerrero, Mark Henry, Angelico, and Thunder Rosa, all from El Paso, met with city officials this week at the El Paso Courthouse to officially pass the AEW Day resolution.

Guerrero was appointed honorary Ambassador to El Paso.

The Championship Fight Night edition of Dynamite will debut tonight at the El Paso County Coliseum. The current Dynamite lineup can be found by clicking here.

Commissioner Carlos Leon, Commissioner David C. Stout, Commissioner Iliana Holguin, Commissioner Sergio Coronado, and County Judge Ricardo A. Samaniego signed the resolution, which reads as follows:

WHEREAS, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is an Americana professional wrestling promotion. It is considered one of the largest wrestling promotions in the United States alongside World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE); and,

WHEREAS, AEW was built to create moments of a lifetime – memorable, inspiring, and spectacular – by providing their fans with the best wrestling matches and entertainment. AEW’s mission is to provide a safe, inclusive, and respectful environment for all AEW events; and,

WHEREAS, AEW has been using their power of professional wrestling and influence for outreach in communities all over the U.S. AEW has created a positive platform in the communities by partnering up with Toys for Tots, fundraising for School Supply Drives for Teachers, Diaper Drives for communities in need, and a variety of charities, and donations and humanitarian work including Veteran related projects; and,

WHEREAS, El Paso native and All Elite Wrestling star Vickie Guerrero, who grew up in Horizon City and attended Clint High School, will be one of the wrestling legends to appear. For Vicki Guerrero, El Paso is more than just where Guerrero was born, it was also where she met her husband, the late-great Eddie Guerrero, an El Paso native and an all-time legend in wrestling; and,

WHEREAS, AEW will debut in El Paso at the County Coliseum February 8, 2023, the show will be taped for YouTube, then have its AEW Dynamite show, aired live on TBS, and finish with AEW Rampage, which is taped for TNT on Friday; and,

WHEREAS, El Paso continues to market and recognize the importance of travel and tourism to market El Paso as the destination to visit.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the El Paso County Judge and Commissioners Court declare Monday, February 6th as: ALL ELITE WRESTLING DAY.