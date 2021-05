Former WWE star Real1 (Enzo Amore) was reportedly “knocked out” from a DDT on the floor at an SWE show in Texas on Saturday night. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com commented on the matter:

“[Enzo] apparently took a DDT during a spot outside and got knocked unconscious and the story was he was taken to the hospital, and hopefully he’s alright. That’s all we know right now.”

Enzo published a video in response to the reports: