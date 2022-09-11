Eric Bischoff Reacts to MJF Making WWE References During AEW Dynamite Promo

As seen on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF teased that he will eventually take the AEW world title to WWE and defend it there.

The following is what Eric Bischoff had to say about MJF’s promo during his Strictly Business podcast:

“I question … bringing up the WWE, ‘I’d rather be somewhere else.’ I get it, and he delivered it in an amazingly talented way. I just don’t know if that segment was the right segment to do that in.

Perhaps MJF was really, in his own way, personifying the CM Punk situation. Making it his own so that Moxley could dismiss it the way he did and turn him into a … heel. … I did love that dynamic. I just wish they could have done it without the WWE references.”