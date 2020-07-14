Eric Bischoff Speaks With Tony Khan About AEW, Says WWE Writers Watch AEW

Eric Bischoff participated in a YouTube video with AEW President Tony Khan to discuss the upcoming Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite. During the video, Bischoff compared AEW to WWE:

“I do want to say this, one of the things that I think has distinguished [AEW] from anybody else, even when I was with WWE last year, I sat down and watched both shows side-by-side and I was working with WWE at the time and I was watching it in a writer’s conference room with a bunch of other writers.”

“One of the first things that I noticed was that [AEW] is handling the production so much better. When I watched the show during COVID, the way they’re shooting the show, it’s tighter, [they] embrace the venue instead of camouflaging it. Somebody asked, ‘What did you think?’ I told him what I thought. [AEW] feels more like live TV and feels gritty enough to convince me it’s live. It feels gritty enough to feel like it’s live.”

