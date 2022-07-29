Ethan Page Jokes at His Lack of TV Time & Plans to Make a Statement, The Acclaimed Update

On tonight’s Fight for The Fallen edition of AEW Rampage on TNT, Ethan Page will take on Leon Ruffin.

Page made fun of his limited TV time in AEW on Twitter.

“Hey look … Ethan Page actually gets TV time this week! Nice change of pace at work if u ask me,” he wrote. “Keep up the great work @AEW [thumbs up emoji] Can’t wait to do this again in 5 weeks.”

He added in a follow-up tweet, “Tonight I will be making a statement …”

This afternoon, Page posted a further tweet in which he warned everyone else.

“Feel like I’ve been asleep for a month or 2,” he wrote. “Well, my eyes are open & everybody is f***ed [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] #AllEgo is back to being his best.”

Page has worked a dozen AEW matches in 2022 so far.

The Rampage special airing tonight was filmed earlier this week at Worcester, Massachusetts’ DCU Center. The show will also feature an appearance by ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, six-man action with Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta vs. Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh, Lee Moriarty vs. Matt Sydal, plus Ruby Soho vs. Anna Jay in the main event. You can click here for spoilers from the Rampage taping.

AEW has also announced that The Acclaimed will premiere their new music video on tonight’s Rampage. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.