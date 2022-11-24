Chicago Fans Drop F-Bombs at The Elite During AEW Dynamite, How They Handled the Fans

This week on AEW Dynamite in Chicago, there was a different reaction for The Elite.

When the Elite entered the ring for their Best of 7 series match against Death Triangle during Dynamite, they received mixed reactions. As Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks entered the ring for their match, there were both boos and cheers.

There were some “CM Punk” chants, as well as some fan chants that sounded like “F**k The Elite.” The Elite milked the reactions. On commentary, Don Callis noted how much The Elite were loved in Chicago.

During the match, Omega ended up biting Pac in the arm which was a reference to Omega allegedly being bit by Ace Steel during The Elite’s backstage altercation with Punk. In addition to that, Omega received a huge reaction after hitting PAC with the GTS, a move that many associate with CM Punk. Matt Jackson mocked Punk’s fall at Double Or Nothing while attempting the Buckshot Lariat. Penta El Zero Miedo pinned Matt Jackson to win the match. As a result of the loss, Death Triangle now leads the best-of-seven series for the Trios Titles 2-0. The next match is scheduled for next Wednesday night on Dynamite.

Click here for AEW Dynamite results. Here are several highlights from the match:

A wild start to this match! #DeathTriangle vs #TheELITE have this Chicago crowd on their feet! It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ckw9ha84Qg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

Exceptional teamwork by the #AEW World Trios Champions #DeathTriangle! It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZuPdVywO4P — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022

Matt Jackson of the @youngbucks wiping out the #LuchaBrothers on the outside! It’s #AEWDynamite Thanksgiving Eve LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/xMsKbjFw6O — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 24, 2022