Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW Worlds End

The opening betting odds for AEW’s upcoming Worlds End event have been released ahead of this Saturday’s show in Orlando, FL. While only a few matches have odds available, the current lines indicate that no title changes are expected, with the champions listed as strong favorites.

The odds format shows the favorite with a negative (-) number, indicating their likelihood of winning, while the underdog has a positive (+) number. Below are the current betting odds, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Fatal 4-Way Match:

Jon Moxley (champion) -2000 vs. Orange Cassidy +500 vs. Jay White -900 vs. Hangman Page +1100

Dynamite Diamond Ring Match:

MJF (holder) -225 vs. Adam Cole +160

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Mariah May (champion) -3000 vs. Thunder Rosa +900

AEW International Championship Match:

Konosuke Takeshita (champion) -3000 vs. Powerhouse Hobbs +900

These odds suggest that AEW fans can expect their current champions to retain their titles, although surprises are always possible in professional wrestling. Fans are eagerly awaiting the event, which promises to deliver high-stakes action and drama.