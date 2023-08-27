Favorites And Final Betting Odds For AEW All In: London

The final betting odds for the AEW All In event from London’s Wembley Stadium have been released.

The more intriguing odds show that Saraya is expected to win the Women’s Title in a fatal four-way fight with Britt Baker, Toni Storm, and Hikaru Shida, while The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn are expected to win the Trios Titles from The House of Black.

In the FTW Champion Jack Perry vs. HOOK match, there is no clear favorite.

As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match:

MJF (champion) -400 vs. Adam Cole +250

Real World Championship Match:

CM Punk (champion) -1000 vs. Samoa Joe +500

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

Hikaru Shida (champion) +200 vs. Toni Storm +550 vs. Saraya -160 vs. Britt Baker +400

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (champions) +350 vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) -600

Coffin Match:

Sting & Darby Allin -1250 vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage +550

Singles Match:

Chris Jericho +700 vs. Will Ospreay -2000

Trios Match:

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi & Hangman Page) -400 vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Juice Robinson) & Konosuke Takeshita +250

Stadium Stampede Match:

Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor) +250 vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta), Santana & Ortiz -400

AEW Trios Title Match:

House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) (champions) +300 vs. The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn -500

Zero Hour Pre-Show ROH Tag Team Title Match:

Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) (champions) -260 vs. MJF & Adam Cole +180

Zero Hour Pre-Show FTW Title Match:

Jack Perry (champion) -120 vs. HOOK -120