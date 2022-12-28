Final AAA Noche de Campeones Line-Up, Several AEW Stars in Action

AAA will hold its Noche de Campeones event tonight, which will be broadcast live on FITE TV from Acapulco, Mexico, at 8 p.m. EST.

Pentagon Jr, Rey Fenix, FTR, Sammy Guevara, Tay Melo, and other AEW stars are in action.

The following is the card:

*AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido.

*AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR vs. Dragon Lee and Dralístico.

*Vampiro vs. Aero Star vs. Blue Demon Jr. vs. Niño Hamburguesa vs. Pagano vs. Mr. Iguana vs. La Diva Salvaje vs. Jessy vs. Murder Clown vs. Dave The Clown vs. Panic Clown vs. La Parka Negra – Cope Mundo Imperial Bout.

*Arez vs. Taurus vs. Villano III Jr. for the first ever La Leyenda Azul (Blue Demon) Championship

*AAA World Trios Champions El Cuatrero & Sansón vs. Willie Mack & Aramís & Myzteziz Jr.

*AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani vs. Komander and Sexy Star II.

*Arcano vs. Engañoso vs. Gran Mazo vs. El Leyenda Americana vs. Picadura Letal