Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Fightland ’22

Tonight, MLW will is in Philadelphia for Fightland ’22, which will also double as television tapings for upcoming episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:
Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka
Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush
Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman
Real 1 vs. Mance Warner
Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club
Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Trish Adora
World Middleweight Championship
Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado
Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI
The debut of Sam Adonis
The debut of Delirious