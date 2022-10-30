Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Fightland ’22

By
PWMania.com Staff
-
(Image Credit: MLW)

Tonight, MLW will is in Philadelphia for Fightland ’22, which will also double as television tapings for upcoming episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Trish Adora

World Middleweight Championship
Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI

The debut of Sam Adonis

The debut of Delirious

