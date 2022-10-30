Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Fightland ’22

Tonight, MLW will is in Philadelphia for Fightland ’22, which will also double as television tapings for upcoming episodes of Fusion. The final card is as follows:

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Trish Adora

World Middleweight Championship

Shun Skywalker (c) vs. Lince Dorado

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI

The debut of Sam Adonis

The debut of Delirious