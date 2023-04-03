Final Messages From Roman Reigns And Cody Rhodes Before WrestleMania 39 Main Event

Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took to Twitter to hype the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night 2.

Reigns admitted that he is going into this title defense with his back to the wall, but he was born for it. His own custom emoji for WrestleMania 39 Weekend is included in the tweet.

“Back against the wall. World is against us. I was born for this day. #WrestleMania #TribalChief @peacock,” Reigns wrote.

Rhodes also revealed that he will be using his own custom emoji this weekend. He addressed a message to the fans.

“Enjoy your day wrestling fans,” Rhodes wrote. “We changed everything. Our Kingdom #WrestleMania #CodyRhodes @peacock”

You can find our detailed live results for Night 2 by clicking here.

The full tweets are included below, along with their own custom emoji next to their names:

