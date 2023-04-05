Finn Balor Shows Off 14 Staples He Received To Close Massive Wound Suffered At WrestleMania

Finn Balor had a tough night on the job this past Sunday.

At the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood Night 2 premium live event at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA., The Judgment Day member came up short in an impressive performance against WWE Hall of Fame legend Edge.

During their memorable Hell In A Cell showdown, the match had to be stopped after Balor was busted open hard-way following a spot that saw Edge throw a ladder at him, which bounced violently off of his forehead.

After the show, Balor shared photos of his gruesome cut on his forehead after it was cleaned up, but before it was worked on by doctors.

On Tuesday, the WWE veteran shared some more photos, this time showing the aftermath following a doctor visit that resulted in 14 staples to close the massive wound.

Check out the photos below.