Finn Balor Shows Off Gruesome Cut Suffered At WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling is a tough job.

When you’re inside Hell in a Cell, it’s that much tougher.

“The Demon” Finn Balor experienced this first-hand on Sunday night at WrestleMania 39: Night 2 inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

During his match against “The Rated-R Superstar” Edge, The Judgment Day leader suffered a gruesome gash on his forehead as a result of a ladder being thrown and bouncing off his head.

As seen during the bout, the match was halted to allow the medical team to enter the Hell In A Cell structure to help patch up and clean up the deep cut.

Once the show wrapped up, Balor took to social media and showed off a gruesome photo of the gash he suffered during the bout as it was being cleaned up backstage.

“Just a flesh wound,” he sarcastically wrote as the caption to the photo, which you can check out below courtesy of his official Twitter page.

Just a flesh wound pic.twitter.com/LL3B8utAk9 — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) April 3, 2023