TNA Wrestling issued the following:

First-Ever Broken Hardy Party Comes To Boston on Saturday, June 27, At Harpoon Brewery

Intimate Q&A With Jeff & Matt Hardy, Followed By Photos & Autographs With The Legendary Tag Team

TNA Wrestling presents the first-ever Broken Hardy Party on Saturday, June 27, at Harpoon Brewery. This special, intimate Q&A and photo-opportunity session with the legendary tag team, The Hardys, also includes autograph opportunities.

The Broken Hardy Party, starring Jeff & Matt Hardy, will be held at Harpoon Brewery, located at 306 Northern Avenue in Boston. The evening will feature a live Q&A with The Hardys, followed by a photo session and autograph opportunities for fans.

The Broken Hardy Party starts at 7 p.m.

LOCATION:

Harpoon Brewery

306 Northern Avenue

Boston, Massachusetts 02210

Fans will have the chance to ask Jeff & Matt Hardy questions — about their TNA careers, iconic moments over the years and, of course, Slammiversary on Sunday, June 28. Tickets are limited, so fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure their spot at this special fan experience.

Tickets for the Broken Hardy Party in Boston are now on sale at: https://tnamerch.com/collections/live-event-meet-greets/products/boston-hardy-party-saturday-june-27th-at-7pm

The stars of TNA Wrestling visit Boston on Sunday, June 28, for the showcase event of the summer: Slammiversary, live on pay-per-view from the Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University.

In addition to The Hardys, all the TNA Wrestling stars will be in Boston, including Mike Santana, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Leon Slater, Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and Mustafa Ali, plus such Knockouts as Léi Yǐng Lee, Elayna Black, Rosemary and others.

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AMC in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.