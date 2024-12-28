First-Time-Ever World Championship Match Set For WWE Holiday Tour Event In Chicago

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER is set to defend his title against CM Punk for the first time ever at Sunday’s WWE Holiday Tour event at the Allstate Arena. The venue holds special significance for Punk, as it was the site of his iconic WWE Championship victory at Money in the Bank 2011.

Punk’s 2024 has been a rollercoaster year, marked by his memorable return to WWE but tempered by a tricep injury that sidelined him for a portion of the year. Meanwhile, GUNTHER has solidified his status as one of WWE’s most dominant champions, delivering a series of hard-hitting and critically acclaimed matches against top challengers.

This highly anticipated clash promises to showcase a battle of contrasting styles, with Punk’s experience and rebellious spirit colliding with GUNTHER’s raw power and relentless dominance in the ring. Fans are eager to witness this historic showdown between two of WWE’s biggest stars.

Originally, it was scheduled to be Gunther vs. Damian Priest. Here is the rest of the advertised line-up for tomorrow night.

SETH ‘Freakin’ ROLLINS vs BRONSON REED (With Reed out, this will obviously change)

~in a Steel Cage Match~

SAMI ZAYN vs BRON BREAKER

~for the Intercontinental Championship~

PLUS…

Chicago’s Own – CM PUNK

REY MYSTERIO

WYATT SICKS

LIV MORGAN

RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ

AND MANY MORE!