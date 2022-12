During a ceremony on Saturday, December 17, as part of the Icons of Wrestling Convention & Fanfest, the Women’s Wrestling Hall of Fame honored its first three inductees.

The ceremony was held at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia (formerly known as the ECW Arena).

Debrah Miceli, who wrestled as Madusa and Alundra Blayze, Jazz (Carlene Begnaud), and Gertrude “Luna” Vachon were the first three inductees.

You can watch footage from the event below: