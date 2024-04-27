Shelton Benjamin Confirmed For Upcoming PROGRESS Wrestling Event

According to Fightful Select, former WWE star and pro wrestling veteran Shelton Benjamin is set to compete in the upcoming Super Strong Style 16 tournament on Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27, where he will join Simon Miller, KC Navarro, Tate Mayfairs, Man Like Dereiss, RKJ and Luke Jacobs.

Benjamin, who was released from WWE in the fall of 2023 and was a decorated champion with the company, has also held gold in ROH, OVW and World Wrestling Council. Benjamin also wrestled for NJPW and Pro Wrestling NOAH in the past.

PROGRESS Wrestling will reportedly be making an official announcement on the event soon.