Footage Of Logan Paul’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Entrance Rehearsal Leaked

Logan Paul will have a special entrance, as WWE is renowned for doing for its stars at WrestleMania.

Footage of his entrance rehearsal from inside SoFi Stadium was shared on social media ahead of his clash with Seth Rollins at Saturday’s show.

The entrance for Shawn Michaels’ Ironman Match with Bret Hart for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 12 in 1996 appears to have served as inspiration, as can be seen in the video below taken from a production monitor showing the rehearsal.

Paul made his professional wrestling debut in 2022 when he teamed up with The Miz to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. They lost before Paul defeated The Miz at SummerSlam. Paul would ultimately lose to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. His most recent match was the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, in which Rollins eliminated him.

Paul recently discussed the likelihood that he would continue to work for WWE after previously disclosing that his contract will expire following this match.

You can check out the footage below: