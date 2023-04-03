Footage Of The Rhodes Family Touring SoFi Stadium, WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 Kickoff Video

The full Kickoff pre-show video for WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 is available below, and it includes Kayla Braxton, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Wade Barrett, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. Paul Heyman, George Kittle, Cathy Kelley, and others also appeared on the show. For those who missed it, the planned match order/notes for tonight can be found here. You can find our detailed live results for Night 2 by clicking here.

PWMania.com previously reported that AEW’s Dustin Rhodes was in attendance at WrestleMania 39 to watch his brother face Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event. WWE released the following video of Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, their daughter, and Brandi’s mother walking around SoFi Stadium: