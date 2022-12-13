Former AEW and Impact Star Makes WWE Debut During Main Event Tapings Before RAW (Video)

Former AEW, NWA, and Impact star worked her first WWE match Monday night during the Main Event tapings. She was billed as Briana Ray, which is a variation of her real name, Briana Rae Sparrey.

Rae tried out at the Orlando Performance Center last week, so it would seem that there is a real interest in her. She was brought in for Monday night’s match that was taped prior to RAW, which is encouraging for her.

She may or may not have signed a contract with the company as of the time of this writing.

