The following WWE Main Event results were taped prior to RAW on Monday night from Milwaukee, WI to air on Thursday’s episode:

* Dana Brooke defeated Kylie Rae (as Briana Ray)

* Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali defeated Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network.