Pat McAfee Believes Patrick Mahomes Knew Jey Uso Would Duck Logan Paul’s Loaded Punch

WWE commentator Pat McAfee recently took to an episode of his Pat McAfee show, where he talked about a number of topics including Patrick Mahomes handing WWE United States Champion Logan Paul his Super Bowl rings and how he believes Mahomes new Jey Uso would duck Paul’s loaded punch.

McAfee said, “Logan Paul, founder of Prime, comes over the prime athlete Patrick Mahomes in in front row. And he usually uses his brass knucks, didn’t have his so instead he gets his three Super Bowl rings… he literally put a Dynasty on Logan Paul’s right hand. Right in front of an entire crowd that wants to ‘Yeet’ all over the place. And he goes to punch him in the face. Like Patrick, ‘Why’d you help him?’ Well Pat knew what Jay Uso was going to do, duck! JD McDonagh eats three Super Bowl rings.”

On Mahomes being in it for Uso:

“I like to think that Patrick Mahomes is always playing chess. He knew that with the amount of time Logan took away, and how stupid JD McDonagh is. Finn Balor speaking Irish accents, you can’t really understand what he’s saying. He knew he’d be able to move when those things came in, and he did. So thank you Patrick Mahomes, for helping out Jey.”

You can check out McAfee’s comments in the video below.



