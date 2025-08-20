Montez Ford Says Street Profits Have Never Considered Turning On Each Other

During a recent appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Montez Ford discussed the long-running speculation about whether he and Angelo Dawkins might eventually split up in WWE.

Ford acknowledged that fans often want to see successful tag team members branch out on their own, but stressed that he and Dawkins have always prioritized their bond and success as a unit.

He said, “Me and Dawks have had success for a very long time. Just like with any team or with any organization, the Jackson Five, *NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, whatever it is, they’ve always wanted to see the solo acts do their thing. Rightfully so. Once you start taking the attention off going solo and doing all the other things, then your success as a tag team just starts going down. One thing that me and Dawks are very happy about and one thing that I’m specifically happy about is that no matter how high or low we’ve gotten, one of the decisions of us turning on each other has never crossed our minds.”

Ford went on to make a pointed comparison to other tag teams that have broken apart: “Not to throw shade on nobody, but I’m going to go ahead and do it. You got The Usos, you’ve got all these tag teams that turned against their brother. In like 10 years, we’ve never decided to do that because we know that nobody wins when the family feuds.”

While he didn’t rule out the possibility of facing Dawkins under the right circumstances, Ford emphasized it would always come from a place of respect, not betrayal. “If that opportunity arises or approaches and me and Dawks are in the Royal Rumble at the same time and we’re glancing across from each other, it’s a respectful thing like, ‘Hey brother, I love you, but this where we at right now.’ Since we’re a tag team, since we’re a unit, we ain’t paying attention to that noise too much. We see it and we respect it, but you can’t take attention off the task at hand. It’s like if a player is going to another team next year and he just starts playing like ass because he know he’s leaving.”

Ford closed by reiterating that his loyalty to Dawkins and The Street Profits remains unwavering, despite the constant speculation about a potential split.

Check out the complete interview below: